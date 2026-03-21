Is AI revolutionizing programming languages?
Programming got a major upgrade in December 2025 when smart coding agents became reliable enough to handle full projects.
Andrej Karpathy, former Tesla AI director, calls the change "unrecognizable;" tasks that once took all weekend now finish themselves in half an hour.
Coding now often involves describing ideas in everyday language
Instead of writing code line by line, developers often describe what they want in everyday language and rely on agentic engineering to implement much of the work, while monitoring progress, reviewing outputs, and providing corrections.
The job is less about typing fast and more about breaking down big ideas, designing systems, and managing teams of AI agents.
'Vibe coding' is the new mantra
Karpathy's idea of "Vibe coding" means anyone can explain their app idea and get a working version (no deep tech skills needed).
Programming is becoming more about understanding problems and guiding AIs than memorizing syntax.
But can AI completely take over?
Absolutely!
These agents still mess up around 20% of the time, especially with unusual requests or design choices.
Clear goals and human checks are key, so while AIs handle routine stuff, people are still needed for creativity and quality control.