Is AI revolutionizing programming languages?

Programming got a major upgrade in December 2025 when smart coding agents became reliable enough to handle full projects. Andrej Karpathy, former Tesla AI director, calls the change "unrecognizable;" tasks that once took all weekend now finish themselves in half an hour.

Coding now often involves describing ideas in everyday language Instead of writing code line by line, developers often describe what they want in everyday language and rely on agentic engineering to implement much of the work, while monitoring progress, reviewing outputs, and providing corrections.

The job is less about typing fast and more about breaking down big ideas, designing systems, and managing teams of AI agents.

'Vibe coding' is the new mantra Karpathy's idea of "Vibe coding" means anyone can explain their app idea and get a working version (no deep tech skills needed).

Programming is becoming more about understanding problems and guiding AIs than memorizing syntax.