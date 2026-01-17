A systematic review published in The Lancet has debunked US President Donald Trump 's controversial claim that paracetamol causes autism. The study was conducted by a team of seven European researchers led by Professor Asma Khalil from City St George's, University of London. It found no evidence linking maternal use of paracetamol during pregnancy to an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or even intellectual disability in children.

Study scope Research involved analysis of 43 previous studies The researchers' review analyzed 43 previous studies, making it "the most rigorous analysis of the evidence to date." The papers examined included health outcomes among children born to the same mother and assessed for autism (262,852), ADHD (335,255), and intellectual disability (406,681). Khalil stressed that "paracetamol remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided," reassuring pregnant women who may have been worried by Trump's statements.

Study findings Researchers refute Trump's claims without naming him Without directly naming Trump, the researchers have refuted his claims. They hope this "gold-standard review will put an end to any skepticism on using paracetamol during pregnancy." Avoiding paracetamol for significant pain or fever could expose both mother and baby to known risks, particularly untreated maternal fever. The study concluded no association between in utero exposure to paracetamol and a child being autistic, having ADHD or an intellectual disability.

Alternative explanations Familial and genetic factors more plausible The study suggested that familial and genetic factors, such as the well-known tendency for autistic traits to run in families, are more likely explanations for previously observed associations than any direct effect of paracetamol. The authors also suggested that a condition causing a woman to take paracetamol frequently during pregnancy may have more influence on her child's neurodevelopmental status than the drug itself.

Official response UK health secretary advises women to ignore Trump's claims In light of Trump's claims, UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting advised women in the country to ignore them. "I would just say to people watching: don't pay any attention whatsoever to what Donald Trump says about medicine," he said on ITV. Experts have welcomed The Lancet study, with Professor Grainne McAlonan from King's College London saying "expectant mothers do not need stress of questioning whether medicine most commonly used for a headache could have far-reaching effects on their child's health."