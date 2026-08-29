ISRO opens 176 Scientist Engineer SC applications until September 16
ISRO just opened applications for 176 Scientist/Engineer SC roles at its centers and the Physical Research Laboratory.
If you're an engineering graduate dreaming of space missions, you can apply online until September 16, 2026.
These are Group A jobs with a solid pay scale and a real chance to be part of India's space story.
BE BTech 65% age 28 selection
You'll need a BE/BTech (or equivalent) in Electronics, Mechanical, or Computer Science with at least 65% marks (or a CGPA of 6.84).
The age limit is 28 years (with relaxations for some categories).
Selection includes a written test (packed with technical and aptitude questions) and an interview, both equally important.
There are openings across all three branches: Electronics (100), Mechanical (53), and Computer Science (23).
For all the details or to apply, head over to isro.gov.in.