ISRO opens 746 jobs as staff shortage hits 25-year high

The 746 vacancies include 336 regular posts and 410 apprenticeship positions. Of these, 43 regular vacancies are reserved for backlog recruitment.

Earlier this year, the Department of Space told Parliament that it had a whopping 5,632 unfilled posts, nearly a 30% vacancy rate, the highest in the last quarter-century.

Even if all the advertised positions are filled, there will still be a major staffing gap.