ISRO places NVS-03 in orbit to revive India's NavIC
What's the story
India's indigenous navigation system, NavIC, has received a major boost with the successful deployment of its latest satellite, NVS-03. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the satellite aboard its GSLV-F18 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on October 30. After reaching an initial transfer orbit, NVS-03 underwent a series of maneuvers to reach its final destination in a geosynchronous orbit of about 35,842km x 34,595km.
Satellite function
What is NavIC and why it matters
The successful deployment of NVS-03 is a major step toward restoring the full positioning capabilities of India's independent navigation network.
NavIC, or Navigation with Indian Constellation, is India's own satellite-based navigation system that provides location and accurate timing information across the Indian landmass and an area extending about 1,500km beyond its borders.
The signals can be used by smartphones, vehicles, ships, and trains for navigation purposes.
Satellite specifications
Satellite comes with indigenously developed atomic clock
NVS-03 comes with an indigenously developed atomic clock to maintain precise time, along with additional clock systems.
It also supports the L1 frequency band, making NavIC signals more accessible to commonly used smartphone chips and navigation receivers.
The satellite has been designed for an operational life of around 12 years but will require further checks and tests before it becomes fully operational in the NavIC constellation.