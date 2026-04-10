ISRO plans fiber link to ESOC in Germany for Gaganyaan
Technology
ISRO is planning to set up a high-speed communications link with the European Space Operations Centre in Germany, giving its Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission a major boost.
Thanks to fiber-optic technology, ISRO will now be able to swap mission data quickly and securely between India and Europe, super important when astronauts' safety is on the line.
ISRO private network for Moon missions
This is not just about Gaganyaan: this new network will help power future Moon missions too.
By using a private, secure system (not the public internet), ISRO is stepping up its game and showing it is ready for bigger global collaborations in space.
It is all about making sure India's astronauts stay connected and safe as they reach for new heights.