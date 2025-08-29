Next Article
ISRO plans to establish crew station on Moon by 2047
ISRO just revealed a bold vision: by 2047, they're aiming to set up a crew station on the Moon, while building 3D-printed homes on Mars is part of their broader long-term roadmap.
Announced during National Space Day, the plan includes mining lunar resources, sending out terrain vehicles, and creating fuel depots—all to help humans go deeper into space.
New rocket to boost lunar, Mars missions
At the heart of this mission is the new Lunar Module Launch Vehicle (LMLV), designed to carry much heavier loads than India's current rockets.
Set for completion by 2035, LMLV will be key for launching India's first human mission to the Moon in 2040, with the lunar infrastructure it supports enabling future Mars missions.