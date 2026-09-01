Isro readies EOS-05 launch from Sriharikota on September 4
Technology
Isro is gearing up to launch the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite on September 4 from Sriharikota.
This mission is a comeback after the GISAT-1 setback in 2021, and hopes are high for a smooth ride this time.
EOS-05 to operate in geostationary orbit
EOS-05 will sit in geostationary orbit, 36,000km above the equator, giving it a constant view of India and nearby regions.
It will snap updated images every 30 minutes, and for priority targets, the revisit time could be as short as five minutes.
This means faster tracking of disasters like floods and cyclones, plus better support for security and strategic observation through persistent monitoring of areas of interest.