ISRO to launch G20 satellite for climate monitoring in 2027

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of a unique satellite in 2027. The G20 satellite will be tasked with studying the climate, air pollution, as well as monitoring of weather patterns. This ambitious project will see India take the lead role among G20 countries.

Achievements ISRO's achievements in satellite launches ISRO has also made great strides in launching satellites. The agency launched 433 satellites from 34 countries, a feat that includes placing over 100 satellites in orbit with a single rocket. This is a world record for the most number of satellites launched by one rocket without any collision. The heaviest satellite lifted from India was also a commercial one, further highlighting ISRO's capabilities in this area.

Moon mission Plans for a manned lunar mission by 2040 ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has also revealed plans for a manned lunar mission by 2040. He said, "If we make it happen by 2040, we will be on par with any other space-faring nation in terms of launcher technology, satellite technology, application area, and human space flight program. And we are working toward the Viksit Bharat." This ambitious goal is part of India's broader vision to establish itself as a key player in global space exploration.

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