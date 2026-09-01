India's first high-altitude imaging satellite launches on September 4

The GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

The rocket will carry EOS-05 into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO), from where the satellite will move toward its intended orbit.

Standing at 51.7 meters tall and weighing 420.5 tons at liftoff, this three-stage launch vehicle uses the GSLV Mk II configuration with a four-meter-diameter ogive composite payload fairing.