ISRO to launch Earth observation satellite EOS-N1 on January 12

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its PSLV-C62 mission, scheduled for January 12 at 10:17am IST. The launch will take place from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This will be the 64th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the fifth flight of PSLV-DL with two strap-on boosters. The main payload of the PSLV-C62 mission will be the EOS-N1 (Anvesha) Earth observation satellite.

Mission details EOS-N1 satellite to enhance India's remote sensing capabilities The EOS-N1 satellite is expected to boost India's remote sensing capabilities in agriculture, urban mapping, and environmental monitoring. In addition to this primary payload, 18 co-passenger payloads from India and abroad will also be launched. The Indo-Mauritius Joint Satellite (IMJS) will represent the growing space partnership between the two countries. From Spain, Orbital Paradigm's Kestrel Initial Demonstrator (KID) will be tested. This 25kg reentry capsule could pave the way for affordable recovery systems for microgravity research and sample return missions.

Innovative payloads AayulSAT and MOI-1: India's 1st on-orbit refueling mission Among the co-passenger payloads is AayulSAT, a satellite developed by Bengaluru-based OrbitAID Aerospace. It is billed as India's first on-orbit refueling mission, an important step toward reusable and sustainable satellite operations. Hyderabad's TakeMe2Space and EON Space will launch MOI-1, a small 14kg Earth imaging satellite with onboard artificial intelligence data processing capabilities.