ISRO to launch EOS-05 on GSLV-F17 from Sriharikota September 4
Technology
ISRO is gearing up for a big moment: on September 4, 2026, it will launch the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite using the GSLV-F17 rocket from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The lift-off is scheduled for 2:55am. IST, and you can tune in live from 2:25am. if you're curious.
India's 1st geosynchronous imaging satellite
EOS-05 is India's first imaging satellite to orbit at a geosynchronous altitude (36,000km above Earth), which means it will keep a steady eye on our land.
Its main job? Spotting cyclones, floods, and forest fires, basically helping track disasters and weather changes fast.
This launch also marks ISRO's comeback after its recent PSLV setbacks and the failed GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission in 2021, so it is a pretty important milestone.