ISRO to launch NVS-03 satellite tomorrow to revive NavIC

The NVS-03 satellite is part of ISRO's next-generation navigation series, aimed at ensuring continuity of services for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), now known as Navigation with Indian Constellation or NavIC.

The satellite will be launched on a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F18) rocket and placed into a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

This will mark the 20th flight of India's GSLV.