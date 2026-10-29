ISRO to launch NVS-03 satellite tomorrow to revive NavIC
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its third next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, on October 30 at 11:51pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission is critical for reviving India's NavIC navigation constellation, which currently lacks enough operational satellites to offer standalone positioning services.
Mission details
NVS-03 satellite to be launched on GSLV-F18 rocket
The NVS-03 satellite is part of ISRO's next-generation navigation series, aimed at ensuring continuity of services for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), now known as Navigation with Indian Constellation or NavIC.
The satellite will be launched on a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F18) rocket and placed into a geosynchronous transfer orbit.
This will mark the 20th flight of India's GSLV.
Technological advancements
NVS-03 satellite to restore NavIC's capabilities
The NVS-03 satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured clocks, and introduces the L1 signal in addition to existing L5/S signals.
This addition is expected to increase compatibility with more user devices and enhance NavIC's civilian and strategic utility.
The launch comes at a time when NavIC is operating below its minimum requirement due to aging satellites, atomic clock failures, and a failed replenishment mission.
System challenges
NavIC's troubles and the way forward for ISRO
NavIC's difficulties stem from the failure of its atomic clock onboard the IRNSS-1F satellite, which was launched in March 2016.
Despite the setback, ISRO has assured that the satellite will continue to function in-orbit for various societal applications.
The government has also said that NVS-04 and NVS-05 are in an advanced stage of realization, meaning further launches will be needed before NavIC regains a robust constellation.