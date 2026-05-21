ISRO wins Goddard Astronautics Award for Chandrayaan-3 south pole landing

Ambassador Kwatra praises Space Vision 2047

Chandrayaan-3 didn't just put India on the map for lunar exploration: it also boosted our understanding of the moon's surface.

Ambassador Kwatra shared his excitement online and pointed out how this fits into Prime Minister Modi's Space Vision 2047, which aims for deep space missions and more opportunities in India's space industry.

Fun fact: past winners of this award include Jeff Bezos and NASA engineer Michael Hawes.