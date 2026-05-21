ISRO wins Goddard Astronautics Award for Chandrayaan-3 south pole landing
Technology
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) just scored the 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award, thanks to its Chandrayaan-3 mission that made history by landing near the moon's south pole.
The honor was accepted in Washington by India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, at a major space conference.
Ambassador Kwatra praises Space Vision 2047
Chandrayaan-3 didn't just put India on the map for lunar exploration: it also boosted our understanding of the moon's surface.
Ambassador Kwatra shared his excitement online and pointed out how this fits into Prime Minister Modi's Space Vision 2047, which aims for deep space missions and more opportunities in India's space industry.
Fun fact: past winners of this award include Jeff Bezos and NASA engineer Michael Hawes.