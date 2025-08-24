Next Article
ISRO's Gaganyaan mission gets 1st big parachute test
ISRO just pulled off its first big parachute test (IADT-01) for the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota, moving India a step closer to sending humans into space.
The test made sure the crew module's parachutes can slow it down and keep it stable during re-entry and splashdown—basically, making sure astronauts land safely when they come back.
Teaming up for the mission
This wasn't a solo mission—ISRO teamed up with the Air Force, DRDO, Navy, and Coast Guard to get it done.
After some initial hiccups with helicopters, the test was successfully completed after resolving the helicopter issues.
ISRO is now digging into the results and planning more tests (up to seven in total), plus gearing up for their next big demo flight and an uncrewed Gaganyaan mission soon.