ISRO's SSLV just got a big upgrade
ISRO has pulled off a successful test of its upgraded third stage for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), boosting its payload capacity by 90kg.
The test, held at Sriharikota, ran for 108 seconds and marks a solid step forward for India's space ambitions.
What's cool about this upgrade?
The new third stage uses a carbon-epoxy composite case, making it lighter and able to carry more.
It also packs in improved nozzle controls, an upgraded igniter, and smarter electronics—all designed and built in India.
Everything worked as planned during the test, so it's ready to fly.
Why does this matter?
ISRO isn't just upgrading rockets—they're ramping up production too.
With new facilities launched this year and the world's biggest solid propellant mixer now online, they're set to build more SSLVs faster than ever.
For anyone excited about space tech or Indian innovation, this is worth keeping an eye on.