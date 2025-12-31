TSMC begins mass production of 'most advanced' 2nm chips
What's the story
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, has started mass production of its state-of-the-art 2-nanometer (nm) chips. The company confirmed this in a statement on its website. "TSMC's 2nm (N2) technology has started volume production in Q4-2025 as planned," it said. The new chips are touted to be the most advanced in terms of density and energy efficiency in the semiconductor industry.
Technological advancement
TSMC's 2nm chips: A leap in semiconductor technology
The introduction of the 2nm chips marks a major leap in semiconductor technology. The advanced manufacturing process is expected to deliver improved performance and energy efficiency. TSMC's new chips will be used in a range of applications, from smartphones to missiles, making them an integral part of modern technology. The company has NVIDIA and Apple among its clients, further emphasizing the significance of this technological advancement.
Market influence
TSMC's role in global semiconductor production
TSMC plays a major role in the global semiconductor market, with Taiwan producing over half of the world's semiconductors. The company is also likely responsible for nearly all of the most advanced chips powering artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The mass production of its new 2nm chips will further cement TSMC's position as a leader in this critical industry.