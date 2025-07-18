iStore's 5,000mAh magnetic power bank recalled over fire risk Technology Jul 18, 2025

Heads up if you own an iStore 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (model IST-09991/W05)—these have just been recalled because of a risk they could overheat and catch fire.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were three cases where these power banks exploded while charging, causing minor burns and about $15,000 in property damage.

They were sold from February 2023 to May 2025 for $46-$65 online and at airport vending machines.