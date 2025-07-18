Mohali's Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital opens advanced DNA testing lab

Big news for cancer care in Punjab: The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali has launched its own DNA and RNA testing lab. This tech—called Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)—helps doctors spot genetic changes in tumors, so treatments can be tailored to each patient. The best part? Faster results and quicker starts to therapy.

Why NGS is a game-changer in cancer care NGS isn't just a fancy test—it helps doctors figure out which cancers are treatable and which need a different approach.

It can also find mutations that certain medicines target, catch hereditary cancer risks, and track how well treatment is working.

No more delays—answers now in Mohali Before this upgrade, samples had to be shipped off to Mumbai, making patients wait longer for answers.

Now, everything happens locally at the Homi Bhabha Center's Oncopathology Department—meaning less waiting and more convenience for patients.