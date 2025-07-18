Elon Musk's adult AI on X sparks backlash
Elon Musk's latest AI launch on X (formerly Twitter) is getting a lot of attention—and not all of it is good.
For $300 a month, users can chat with digital characters like "Bad Rudi," a cheeky red panda, and "Ani," an anime companion who unlocks more explicit features as you interact.
This comes right after Musk's Grok app was called out for inappropriate behavior.
Experts worry about kids accessing adult content
Groups like the National Center on Sexual Exploitation are worried that kids could easily access these adult-themed AIs—especially since Grok is rated for ages 12 and up.
Experts are now pushing for tighter controls and fresh investigations into how these kinds of AI might affect teens' mental health and real-life relationships.
There's also concern about better protecting young people from risky online content.