Elon Musk's adult AI on X sparks backlash Technology Jul 18, 2025

Elon Musk's latest AI launch on X (formerly Twitter) is getting a lot of attention—and not all of it is good.

For $300 a month, users can chat with digital characters like "Bad Rudi," a cheeky red panda, and "Ani," an anime companion who unlocks more explicit features as you interact.

This comes right after Musk's Grok app was called out for inappropriate behavior.