How Google uses your Android phone to detect earthquakes

AEA uses your phone's built-in sensors to spot early signs of earthquakes. When enough phones pick up tremors, the info goes to Google 's servers; if it checks out, nearby users get an alert—sometimes seconds before things get shaky. In California, AEA teams up with ShakeAlert for extra accuracy.

Millions of alerts sent each month

Between 2021 and 2024, this system picked up over 300 quakes a month in nearly 100 countries and sent about 18 million alerts each month for bigger quakes.

Around one-third of users got notified before any shaking started—a heads-up that could make all the difference when every second counts.