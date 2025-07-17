I&B Ministry's AI challenges aim to bridge language gaps in India Technology Jul 17, 2025

India's Information & Broadcasting Ministry just rolled out two new AI challenges—Kalaa Setu and Bhasha Setu—through the WaveX startup accelerator.

The goal? To build smart tools that make it easier for people to communicate and create content in 12 Indian languages, using translation, transliteration, voice localization, and automatic multimedia generation.