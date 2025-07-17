I&B Ministry's AI challenges aim to bridge language gaps in India
India's Information & Broadcasting Ministry just rolled out two new AI challenges—Kalaa Setu and Bhasha Setu—through the WaveX startup accelerator.
The goal? To build smart tools that make it easier for people to communicate and create content in 12 Indian languages, using translation, transliteration, voice localization, and automatic multimedia generation.
Two challenges—Bhasha Setu and Kalaa Setu
Bhasha Setu is all about making translation and voice tools for smoother communication across various sectors.
Kalaa Setu focuses on turning written text into audio, video, or graphics so content can reach more people in their own language.
Tech for tackling language barriers
Winners get mentorship, incubation support, and a shot at piloting their tech with big names like All India Radio and Doordarshan.
It's part of a bigger push to use tech for bridging language gaps across India—helping creators reach wider audiences while keeping regional languages alive.