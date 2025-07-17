TECNO's Phantom Ultimate G Fold is world's thinnest tri-fold smartphone

TECNO's Phantom Ultimate G Fold goes head-to-head with Samsung, Huawei

The Phantom Ultimate G Fold uses a unique "G-style" hinge system that keeps folds smooth and gap-free, plus you get a huge 9.94-inch screen with barely any crease when unfolded.

Its dual-cam setup lets you partially fold the phone for quick tasks or different angles—pretty handy for multitasking or content creation.

Under the hood, it promises top-tier specs like a powerful chip, triple cameras, and a battery over 5,000mAh—TECNO clearly wants to go head-to-head with big names like Samsung and Huawei in the foldable game.