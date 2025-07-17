TECNO's Phantom Ultimate G Fold is world's thinnest tri-fold smartphone
TECNO has unveiled the Phantom Ultimate G Fold, which aims to be the world's thinnest tri-fold smartphone.
Closed, it's just 11.49mm thick—and when open, a super slim 3.49mm—making it stand out even among other foldables.
This launch is part of TECNO's push to level up foldable tech with better displays, materials, and hinges.
TECNO's Phantom Ultimate G Fold goes head-to-head with Samsung, Huawei
The Phantom Ultimate G Fold uses a unique "G-style" hinge system that keeps folds smooth and gap-free, plus you get a huge 9.94-inch screen with barely any crease when unfolded.
Its dual-cam setup lets you partially fold the phone for quick tasks or different angles—pretty handy for multitasking or content creation.
Under the hood, it promises top-tier specs like a powerful chip, triple cameras, and a battery over 5,000mAh—TECNO clearly wants to go head-to-head with big names like Samsung and Huawei in the foldable game.