Twitch embraces vertical video streams to compete with TikTok, YouTube
Twitch is rolling out vertical video streams with select creators, aiming to make watching live content on your phone feel more like scrolling TikTok or Reels.
Announced at TwitchCon Europe, this update is all about making chat, Hype Trains, and other interactive features easier to use on mobile.
Creators can now stream in both vertical and horizontal formats at once, so viewers get the best experience whether they're on desktop or mobile.
Plus, Twitch is adding support for 2K (1440p) streaming—meaning better video with less data.
These upgrades will reach more users later in 2025.
Twitch takes on TikTok, YouTube Shorts
By jumping into vertical streaming, Twitch is stepping up against TikTok and YouTube Shorts.
But unlike those platforms, Twitch keeps things live and interactive—a vibe its community loves.