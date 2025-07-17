UK unveils Isambard-AI, its most powerful supercomputer ever

Isambard-AI runs on 5,448 NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and offers over 21 exaflops of AI power. It's housed in an energy-efficient data center using liquid cooling and packs a massive 23.5 petabytes of ultra-fast storage—perfect for handling huge AI projects without breaking a sweat.

The UK wants to improve NHS with Isambard-AI

This isn't just about tech bragging rights—the UK plans to use Isambard-AI (plus the Dawn system in Cambridge) to improve the NHS, tackle climate issues, and train one million students and millions more workers in AI skills.

It's all part of a push to make the UK a leader in smart tech—and open up new opportunities for young people everywhere.