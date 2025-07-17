OpenAI introduces ChatGPT agent to handle your multi-step tasks

OpenAI just launched ChatGPT Agent, an AI tool that can handle multi-step tasks like managing your calendar, making presentations, or even acting as your digital assistant. It combines skills from OpenAI's Operator and Deep Research to help you get more done with less hassle.

You're always in the driver's seat—ChatGPT Agent asks for your okay before doing anything permanent.

Right now, it's available to Pro, Plus, and Team users, with plans to bring it to Enterprise and Education subscribers later this summer.

More than just a chatbot This isn't just another chatbot.

ChatGPT Agent uses a custom learning model to juggle different tools (like browsers and terminal commands), can work on long tasks in the background, and has extra safety checks so it won't mess around on sensitive sites like banks.