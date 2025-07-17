AI should boost human thought, well-being: Elon Musk
Elon Musk thinks AI should be more about boosting human thought and well-being than making money.
He put it this way: "AI is a de facto neurotransmitter tonnage maximizer. Any AI that fails at this will not be able to afford its compute."
In simple terms, he wants future AI to focus on helping people grow, not just chasing profits.
AI should help humanity evolve, says Musk
Musk's idea is that the best AIs will help humanity evolve by maximizing conscious thought—kind of like giving our brains a boost.
He believes any AI ignoring this bigger picture won't last long in the real world.
Musk's past warnings about AI
Musk is famous for his strong opinions on tech and society.
He's warned before that AI could be even riskier than nuclear weapons, and he's also poked fun at government inefficiency—once suggesting officials should prove they're actually responsive during meetings.