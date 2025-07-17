AI should boost human thought, well-being: Elon Musk Technology Jul 17, 2025

Elon Musk thinks AI should be more about boosting human thought and well-being than making money.

He put it this way: "AI is a de facto neurotransmitter tonnage maximizer. Any AI that fails at this will not be able to afford its compute."

In simple terms, he wants future AI to focus on helping people grow, not just chasing profits.