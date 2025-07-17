Next Article
Hackers exploit bug in chat archiving app used by governments
Hackers have found an easy way into TeleMessage, an app used to archive chats for legal reasons.
This flaw lets them grab sensitive info like usernames and passwords in plain text.
Cybersecurity firm GreyNoise says the attacks are still happening, and the US government has flagged this bug (CVE-2025-48927) as a known threat.
TeleMessage leak affected messages from government and private sectors
TeleMessage made headlines earlier when its use by top government officials was accidentally leaked, exposing messages from agencies like Customs and Border Protection and companies like Coinbase.
Even with these ongoing issues, TeleMessage hasn't said anything publicly about the breaches or what they're doing to fix them.