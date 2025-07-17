Hackers exploit bug in chat archiving app used by governments Technology Jul 17, 2025

Hackers have found an easy way into TeleMessage, an app used to archive chats for legal reasons.

This flaw lets them grab sensitive info like usernames and passwords in plain text.

Cybersecurity firm GreyNoise says the attacks are still happening, and the US government has flagged this bug (CVE-2025-48927) as a known threat.