Germany's ocean-based hydrogen plant shows promise for clean energy
Germany's new H2Mare platform is now up and running in the North Sea, and it could be a big deal for clean energy.
Using only seawater, air, and wind, H2Mare creates green hydrogen right on the ocean.
The tech relies on offshore wind turbines to power devices that split water into hydrogen—no fossil fuels needed.
More about the H2Mare project
What makes H2Mare special? It doesn't just make hydrogen; it also tests whether fresh or seawater works better for this process, thanks to its built-in desalination plant.
Plus, it goes a step further by turning that hydrogen into synthetic fuels like diesel and gasoline using carbon pulled from the air.
The project is designed to figure out how these platforms can work at scale—and follows Germany's earlier Sealhyfe project—showing how serious the country is about cleaner energy for the future.