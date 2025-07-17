Germany's ocean-based hydrogen plant shows promise for clean energy

More about the H2Mare project

What makes H2Mare special? It doesn't just make hydrogen; it also tests whether fresh or seawater works better for this process, thanks to its built-in desalination plant.

Plus, it goes a step further by turning that hydrogen into synthetic fuels like diesel and gasoline using carbon pulled from the air.

The project is designed to figure out how these platforms can work at scale—and follows Germany's earlier Sealhyfe project—showing how serious the country is about cleaner energy for the future.