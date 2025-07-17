You can now embed Google Calendar links in Gmail

While writing an email, click the Calendar icon. You can pick an existing booking page or make a new one, and it'll show up right in your message. This makes managing invites and appointments smoother than ever.

When will the feature be available for all users?

This feature is rolling out to everyone with a Google account—Workspace users, Workspace Individual subscribers, and regular personal accounts too.

Rapid Release domains began receiving it earlier in the week of July 17, 2025, and everyone else will have it by July 28.

Now you can handle all your scheduling without ever leaving Gmail!