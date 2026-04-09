Italian study finds vivid dreams linked to feeling more rested Technology Apr 09, 2026

Turns out, having vivid dreams could make your sleep feel more refreshing.

Researchers in Italy tracked 44 adults over 196 nights and found that people woke up feeling more rested after nights filled with immersive dreams.

This goes against the old idea that dreamless sleep is best: neuroscientist Giulio Bernardi even noted, The quality of the experience, especially how immersive it is, appears to be crucial.