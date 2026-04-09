Italian study finds vivid dreams linked to feeling more rested
Turns out, having vivid dreams could make your sleep feel more refreshing.
Researchers in Italy tracked 44 adults over 196 nights and found that people woke up feeling more rested after nights filled with immersive dreams.
This goes against the old idea that dreamless sleep is best: neuroscientist Giulio Bernardi even noted, The quality of the experience, especially how immersive it is, appears to be crucial.
Research: vivid dreams smooth brain activity
The study suggests vivid dreams help stabilize how deep your sleep feels by smoothing out brain activity changes.
People felt least rested when their sleep was broken up or fragmented.
While the research doesn't say vivid dreams boost physical recovery, it highlights how they can improve how good your sleep feels, and might inspire new ways to treat sleep issues by encouraging dream vividness.