Itel Zeno 20 with IP54 rating, AI assistant launched

Price, availability, and other highlights

The Zeno 20 comes in two versions—64GB storage (3GB+5GB RAM) for ₹5,999 or 128GB (4GB+8GB RAM) for ₹6,899—and three colors: Starlit Black, Space Titanium, and Aurora Blue.

It runs Android 14 Go on an octa-core T7100 chip with a smooth 90Hz screen.

You get a drop-resistant case, a sharp 13MP rear camera, Type-C charging port for its hefty 5,000mAh battery, side fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking, DTS sound tech for better audio, and handy voice commands through the AI assistant.