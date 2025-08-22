Itel Zeno 20 with IP54 rating, AI assistant launched
Itel just launched the Zeno 20—a tough, budget-friendly smartphone aimed at first-time users.
Priced at ₹5,999 and available on Amazon from August 25, it stands out with IP54 dust and water resistance plus the Aivana 2.0 AI assistant that responds to Hindi voice commands.
The phone also packs a big display and battery for everyday use.
Price, availability, and other highlights
The Zeno 20 comes in two versions—64GB storage (3GB+5GB RAM) for ₹5,999 or 128GB (4GB+8GB RAM) for ₹6,899—and three colors: Starlit Black, Space Titanium, and Aurora Blue.
It runs Android 14 Go on an octa-core T7100 chip with a smooth 90Hz screen.
You get a drop-resistant case, a sharp 13MP rear camera, Type-C charging port for its hefty 5,000mAh battery, side fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking, DTS sound tech for better audio, and handy voice commands through the AI assistant.