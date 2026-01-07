Forget bifocals! World's first autofocus glasses adjust as you look

Finnish eyewear company IXI is preparing to launch a revolutionary pair of smart glasses. The innovative product looks like an ordinary pair of spectacles but comes with the ability to "autofocus" according to the wearer's needs. The secret lies in eye-tracking sensors and liquid crystals embedded in the lenses, which can change prescriptions instantly.

Technological advancement IXI's glasses: A step forward from bifocal and varifocal lenses IXI's autofocus glasses are a major improvement over traditional bifocal or varifocal lenses. These conventional lenses are designed for people who struggle with seeing things both near and far, but they come with their own set of problems. Bifocals, invented by Benjamin Franklin in the late 1700s, have two areas with different magnification powers. The main area is for long-distance vision while a smaller one is for reading or near vision.

Enhanced experience Varifocal lenses: A smoother but pricier alternative Varifocal lenses, introduced in the 1960s, offer a smoother transition between different areas of magnification. However, they can distort peripheral vision and require an adjustment period. Plus, they are several times more expensive than regular or bifocal lenses. IXI's autofocus glasses eliminate these issues by using a dynamic lens that doesn't have fixed magnification areas.

Design improvement IXI's glasses offer larger 'reading' area for close-up vision The autofocus glasses from IXI provide a larger "reading" area for close-up vision, albeit not as large as the entire lens. This area is also positioned "in a more optimal place," based on the user's standard eye exam. The biggest advantage of these glasses is that most of the time, the reading area disappears, leaving the main prescription for long-distance vision on the entire lens.

Aesthetic appeal IXI's autofocus glasses: A blend of technology and style Despite the inclusion of electronics and battery, IXI's autofocus glasses don't compromise on looks. They can easily be mistaken for regular spectacles and weigh roughly the same as well. One of the latest prototypes weighs just 22gm. However, these glasses will require overnight charging due to their electronic components. The built-in charging port is magnetic and cleverly hidden in the temple area.