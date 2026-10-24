J&J's prostate cancer drug shows promise in early-stage trial
What's the story
Johnson & Johnson's experimental prostate cancer drug, JNJ-6143, has shown promising results in an early-stage trial. The study involved patients with advanced prostate cancer who had already undergone multiple treatments. The results revealed that 77% of the participants witnessed a significant drop in their PSA levels after treatment. PSA is a blood marker used to monitor prostate cancer progression and treatment response.
Tumor response
Drug effective in shrinking tumors
The early-stage trial also showed that JNJ-6143 was effective in shrinking tumors.
Among the patients whose tumors could be measured using imaging techniques, 69% had a confirmed complete or partial response.
This means that the drug not only helped reduce PSA levels but also led to a visible reduction in tumor size for many participants.
Drug profile
How the drug works
JNJ-6143, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson through its $3.05 billion deal with Halda Therapeutics last year, works by selectively killing cancer cells.
It does this by interfering with a protein that is essential for their survival.
The common side effects observed in the trial were nausea and elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels. One patient had to discontinue treatment due to these adverse effects.
Treatment advancement
A new mechanism of action
A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson emphasized the significance of JNJ-6143, saying it "adds a new mechanism of action to J&J's prostate cancer portfolio."
The drug was tested in patients with advanced prostate cancer who had undergone multiple treatments.
Its unique approach and promising results could potentially revolutionize the way advanced prostate cancer is treated in the future.