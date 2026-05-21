James Webb Space Telescope tracks weather on WASP-94b at 2,200°F

Oxygen and carbon lower than expected

Using a technique called transit spectroscopy (basically checking starlight as it filters through the planet's skies), JWST found that WASP-94Ab's atmosphere has much less oxygen and carbon than expected, only about five times Jupiter's levels, not way higher like earlier guesses.

The team also noticed similar weather vibes on two other exoplanets, hinting at new clues about how extreme alien atmospheres work.

Scientists think strong winds or intense heat could be moving or vaporizing clouds there, kind of like morning fog burning off as the day heats up.