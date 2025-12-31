This Japanese technology can convert snow into electricity

Japanese researchers are testing a groundbreaking energy system that converts snow into electricity, using temperature differences. The project, based in Aomori city, aims to turn heavy snowfall into a clean power source. While initial results are promising, scientists warn that there are still major challenges to overcome before the technology can be scaled or adopted in other snowy regions like Scandinavia and North America.

Technology Innovative energy generation method using temperature differences The innovative method of energy generation from snow relies on temperature differences, not combustion. Many snowy regions could benefit from this approach, especially Scandinavia and North America which top global snowfall statistics. Scientists believe that unused snow may have untapped potential as a clean power source. The project is being led by start-up Forte with support from the University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo.

Test site Aomori's unique conditions make it ideal testing ground Aomori city, which gets some of Japan's heaviest annual snowfall, was chosen as the test site for this project. The researchers placed collected snow inside an abandoned swimming pool and used pipes to draw cold air from these chambers. Another pipe brought in warmer outside air. These two airflows met inside a turbine system where the temperature contrast spun turbines generating electricity without any fossil fuels.