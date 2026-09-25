Japanese deep sea microbes survive simulated Enceladus ocean conditions
Technology
Scientists found that deep-sea microbes from Japan can actually survive in conditions similar to those on Saturn's icy moon, Enceladus.
These tiny organisms thrived in a lab setup that mimicked the salty ocean hidden beneath Enceladus's surface, suggesting the moon could possibly support life.
Microbe discovery spurs ESA L4 interest
As William Orsi put it, "if this organism, or something similar to it, was on Enceladus, there's a good chance it could survive."
This discovery has sparked excitement for future missions, like the European Space Agency's L4 mission, with a launch proposed for about 2042, which aims to combine a Saturn orbiter with an Enceladus lander to search for signs of life in the moon's plumes.