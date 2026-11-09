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Home / News / Technology News / Japanese retailer reports data breach affecting 7.7 million people
Japanese retailer reports data breach affecting 7.7 million people
Iris Ohyama is a major player in the consumer goods industry

Japanese retailer reports data breach affecting 7.7 million people

By Mudit Dube
Nov 09, 2026
10:29 am
What's the story

Iris Ohyama, a leading Japanese consumer goods manufacturer, has reported a major data breach. The incident has potentially exposed the personal information of around 7.7 million people to cybercriminals. The security lapse was caused by unauthorized access to an external cloud service used by Iris Plaza, the company's online shopping platform.

Company profile

Iris Ohyama's global presence and product range

Iris Ohyama is a major player in the consumer goods industry, offering a wide range of products from household items to healthcare supplies.

The company, which had 13,670 employees worldwide as of January 2026, has manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The recent data breach incident highlights the vulnerabilities even such established companies face in today's digital landscape.

Breach specifics

Breach impacts millions of users

The company first revealed the threat and said it had temporarily suspended access to Iris Plaza and related systems.

However, a recent update from Iris Ohyama revealed that the breach affected some 5.8 million registered members/former members, as well as 1.9 million non-members.

The exposed user data includes full names, physical addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, gender, and date of birth.

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Company response

No credit card details stored in affected service

Iris Ohyama has said that some data, including passwords, were encrypted but did not specify the encryption method used.

The company also clarified that credit card details were not stored in the affected service.

Despite the breach, Iris Ohyama has reported no cases of fraudulent use or financial damage related to this incident.

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User advisory

What should Iris Ohyama users do?

In light of the data breach, Iris Ohyama has advised users who use their Iris Plaza password on other platforms to change their credentials immediately.

This is to prevent cybercriminals from using the same password to access other online accounts.

The company has also assured customers that it will not ask for passwords, PINs, authentication codes, or any sensitive information through links in emails/SMS.

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