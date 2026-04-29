Jared Isaacman urges Senate to reinstate Pluto's planet status Technology Apr 29, 2026

Jared Isaacman is pushing for Pluto to get its planet status back.

At a recent Senate hearing, he said, "Senator, I am very much in the camp of 'make Pluto a planet again,'" and that papers are being prepared to revisit the discussion.

Pluto advocates point out that the rule used to downgrade Pluto in 2006 (that a planet must clear its orbit) doesn't really hold up, since even Earth and Jupiter share their orbits with asteroids.

Isaacman hopes this fresh look will honor Clyde Tombaugh, the astronomer who first spotted Pluto in 1930.