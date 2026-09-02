JBL launches Cove Wi-Fi speaker series to challenge Sonos
JBL just announced its Cove series of Wi-Fi speakers, aiming to rival Sonos in the multi-room game.
The lineup, M1, P1, and X1, fits right into your home setup.
Each speaker packs JBL's AI Sound Boost for richer audio, and the P1 and X1 even bring Dolby Atmos for a more immersive vibe.
JBL streaming app control and pricing
The Cove series connects via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or Google Cast, so streaming from Spotify or Tidal is super simple.
You can manage everything through the JBL One app.
The M1 ($229.95) is wired with three tweeters; the P1 ($399.95) is portable with a 14-hour battery; and the X1 ($449.95) adds extra bass with an additional woofer.
All models support stereo pairing and have a handy "Moment" button to change where the audio is played from without reaching for your phone.