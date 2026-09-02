JBL launches Cove Wi-Fi speaker series to challenge Sonos

The Cove series connects via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or Google Cast, so streaming from Spotify or Tidal is super simple.

You can manage everything through the JBL One app.

The M1 ($229.95) is wired with three tweeters; the P1 ($399.95) is portable with a 14-hour battery; and the X1 ($449.95) adds extra bass with an additional woofer.

All models support stereo pairing and have a handy "Moment" button to change where the audio is played from without reaching for your phone.