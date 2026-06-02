Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin faces major setback after rocket explosion

Blue Origin , the space company founded by Jeff Bezos , is facing a major setback after a rocket explosion damaged its launchpad. The incident occurred during a hot-fire test of the New Glenn rocket at a US Space Force facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Despite Bezos confirming that all personnel were safe after the explosion, it has raised questions about future missions and contracts with NASA and Amazon.

Recovery efforts NASA says launchpad could take years to restore NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has said that restoring the damaged launchpad could take "some serious time," with a 2028 recovery being possible. He emphasized the importance of getting Blue Origin back on track, saying, "So recovering, getting the pad recovered, providing subject matter expertise, root cause analysis for sure." Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said they have regained partial access to the launchpad and developed a rebuilding plan.

Mission delays Amazon's satellite deployment timeline in jeopardy The explosion has also affected Blue Origin's other customers, including Amazon. The company was supposed to launch 48 satellites for its Leo internet-from-space project this week. Now, the timeline is in jeopardy as the Federal Communications Commission has set a deadline for Amazon to deploy half of its constellation by next month.

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