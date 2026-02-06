Epstein funded genetic-testing to harness his DNA for regenerative medicine

Newly released emails from the Epstein files have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender, was interested in novel genetic testing. The documents show that Epstein had paid for these tests in a bid to use his own DNA for regenerative medicine. This field of science focuses on repairing the body by creating new tissues and organs as they wear out.

Testing timeline Epstein's genetic testing journey Years after being convicted on prostitution-related charges in 2008, Epstein started his genetic testing journey. He had the tests done by a doctor at one of America's top hospitals, who also looked into creating stem cells vital for immunity and healing. The researcher, Joseph Thakuria, was then a senior physician at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston and part of a large-scale genomic studies project at Harvard Medical School.

Project participation Thakuria not accused of any wrongdoing Thakuria has not been publicly linked to Epstein before and is not accused of any wrongdoing. He told CNN that Epstein was also enrolled in the Harvard Personal Genome Project, a massive public global database of genetic information from volunteers for scientists and researchers to learn more about traits and genes. A representative from Harvard clarified that MGH is an affiliate of Harvard, but Thakuria wasn't directly employed by Harvard or the Wyss Institute.

Project proposal Proposal sent to Epstein in February 2014 Among the Epstein files released by the Justice Department is a proposal Thakuria sent Epstein in February 2014. The document appealed to him to fund a private project that would sequence his patients' genomes to learn about genetic drivers for their diseases. It also raised options for genetic investigations specifically tailored for Epstein, highlighting the depth of their professional relationship at the time.

Financial transactions Detailed invoice sent to Epstein in June 2014 In June 2014, Thakuria sent Epstein a detailed invoice for various projects, including an initial $2,000 investment for sequencing part of Epstein's genome. The invoice included an estimated cost for "personalized longevity studies" that proposed using gene editing. It also indicated that Epstein had provided a saliva sample. The initial investment included $1,000 to sequence a portion of his genome known as the exome and another $1,000 to sequence fibroblasts, cells found in connective tissue such as skin and muscles.

Research involvement 'Mr. Epstein was enrolled in the Personal Genome Project' Thakuria said in his statement that "Mr. Epstein was enrolled in the Personal Genome Project, which would study his genetic predisposition to various health conditions." He added, "At one point, a $2,000 check was provided to cover DNA sequencing." However, he clarified that they had early discussions about Epstein potentially funding research but it never materialized.