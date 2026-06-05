Robotics will be South Korea's next big sector: NVIDIA chief
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has said that robotics will be South Korea's next major sector. He made the prediction during his second visit to the country in seven months. Huang emphasized South Korea's position as a global manufacturing hub and its potential to leverage robotics and physical AI technologies for industrial applications.
Business engagements
Huang's meetings with South Korean companies
During his visit, Huang had meetings scheduled with major South Korean companies including LG, Hyundai Motor, SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics, and Naver. He expressed his intention to collaborate with the semiconductor companies on future projects. "The manufacturing of semiconductors will become increasingly robotics and increasingly AI-driven in the future," he said, highlighting the potential for partnerships in this area.
Future prospects
Perfect combination for robotics development
Huang sees a bright future for South Korea's robotics sector. "Korea has many sectors to invest in. Robotics is going to be the next major sector here in Korea," he said. He praised the country's manufacturing capabilities, mechatronics, and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise, calling it a perfect combination for advanced robotics development.