Jio's satellite internet network to begin tests in 2027
What's the story
Reliance Jio is gearing up for a test flight of its ambitious 1,600-satellite low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation in September 2027, as per the Economic Times. The trial will involve launching select satellites into space to evaluate their hardware, software, and other technologies before mass deployment begins in early 2028. The company hopes to provide high-speed broadband services with this network.
Deployment plan
Network to consist of 1,600 satellites
Jio's proposed LEO network would be made up of 1,600 satellites. The company has applied with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) for securing orbit slots for this constellation.
The ITU application contains technical details of the planned network and follows approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the regulatory body overseeing such projects in India.
Network capacity
Each satellite will offer up to 150Gbps throughput
The Jio constellation is expected to provide a throughput capacity of 100-150 gigabits per second (Gbps) per satellite.
Once fully deployed, 30-32 satellites will be positioned over India, providing a combined capacity of 4-4.8 terabits per second (Tbps).
This would be the highest capacity among all planned LEO constellations in India.
Satellite positioning
Satellites will be positioned at an altitude of 650km
Jio's satellites will be positioned at an altitude of 650km in space, slightly higher than those of Starlink and Amazon Leo.
The company chose this altitude as there were no major existing or planned LEO constellations in orbit at this height.
This would avoid interference problems and make it easier to secure orbital slots for the satellites.
Strategic importance
India's first sovereign LEO constellation
The ITU filing paves the way for India to establish its first local sovereign LEO constellation, crucial for national security and strategic defense needs.
The move comes as geopolitical conflicts are prompting countries to reduce reliance on foreign satellite companies.
The space regulator has stressed the importance of a sovereign constellation in meeting strategic defense requirements and reducing dependence on foreign firms.