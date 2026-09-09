Jio unveils tiered RCS pricing in India, Apple challenges WhatsApp

Now, businesses pay different rates depending on the message type: marketing messages cost ₹0.27 to ₹0.30 each, transactional ones are ₹0.25, and OTPs come in at ₹0.11 to ₹0.16 per message, replacing the old flat rate of ₹0.08 to ₹0.10 for everything.

With more than 533.3 million users, Jio is leading RCS adoption here; Vodafone Idea and Airtel might join soon too.

This could heat up competition fast as global RCS revenue is expected to jump to $6.5 billion by 2030, with Apple's growing support and these new telecom strategies.