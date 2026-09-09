John Ternus debuts as Apple CEO unveiling 1st foldable iPhone

Ternus has called his promotion "profoundly grateful," crediting Jobs and Cook for their mentorship.

Analysts say this keynote could define his leadership: Dipanjan Chatterjee notes he'll need to balance Apple's legacy of financial success with fresh innovation.

Alongside the foldable iPhone, look out for major updates to iPhones, Apple Watches, and news about the long-awaited Vision Pro headset.

For Ternus, it's a chance to show where he plans to take Apple next.