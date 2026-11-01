'Don't want to ship AI for AI's sake': Apple CEO
What's the story
Apple CEO John Ternus has defended his company's approach to artificial intelligence (AI), in a recent interview with WIRED's Steven Levy. Ternus, who became Apple's CEO in September, said he is happy with where the company stands in the AI space. This comes as Apple has been criticized for lagging behind its competitors in adopting and integrating advanced AI technologies into its products and services.
Strategic stance
AI integration should be seamless: Ternus
Ternus stressed that Apple is not interested in adopting AI just for the sake of it.
"We don't want to ship AI for AI's sake," he said.
The CEO explained that, when done correctly, the use of AI should be seamless and not something users have to consciously think about.
The goal, he said, is to create products people truly love and appreciate.
Product integration
Apple to leverage AI in upcoming products
Ternus also confirmed that Apple is keen on leveraging AI in its upcoming products. However, he reiterated the company's commitment to a thoughtful and user-focused approach.
He said, "When we're doing it right, people won't have to think about whether it was AI that made this happen or more traditional software."
This statement highlights Apple's intent to integrate advanced technologies like AI without compromising on user experience or product quality.
AI impact
Ternus on AI replacing traditional software
When asked if AI could replace traditional software in the Apple ecosystem, Ternus said, while it could simplify things, product creation is a deeply human and personal process.
He said, "That could make life really easy, I suppose, but the creation of products is a deeply human and personal thing."
This statement underscores Apple's belief in maintaining a balance between technological advancement and human creativity.