John Ternus says iPhone will become Apple's intelligent personal hub
At Apple's Surprise and Shine event today, Apple's new CEO John Ternus said the iPhone is the "best AI device ever" and said Apple isn't making a separate AI gadget; instead, it is turning the iPhone into your all-in-one intelligent personal hub.
With Tim Cook as executive chairman, Ternus made it clear that Apple's focus is on making the iPhone smarter with built-in AI features.
Ternus highlights device privacy
Ternus explained that a great AI device should process information on your phone (not just in the cloud), really get your personal context, and have things like a big screen, solid cameras, and long battery life, all things he says the iPhone already does well.
He also highlighted privacy as a big deal for Apple, saying it processes as much data as possible right on your device: "Honestly, trust only goes so far when your data is no longer yours to control; that's why Apple Intelligence runs on device whenever it can."
That's how Apple wants to stand out from others who collect user data.