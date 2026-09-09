John Ternus says iPhone will become Apple's intelligent personal hub

Ternus explained that a great AI device should process information on your phone (not just in the cloud), really get your personal context, and have things like a big screen, solid cameras, and long battery life, all things he says the iPhone already does well.

He also highlighted privacy as a big deal for Apple, saying it processes as much data as possible right on your device: "Honestly, trust only goes so far when your data is no longer yours to control; that's why Apple Intelligence runs on device whenever it can."

That's how Apple wants to stand out from others who collect user data.