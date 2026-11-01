xAI must face lawsuit over data center pollution, judge rules
What's the story
A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit filed by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) against xAI, the SpaceX-owned company. The lawsuit alleges that xAI failed to get necessary permits for operating gas turbines at its Colossus data center near Memphis. The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), representing the NAACP, claims that xAI "installed and operated at least 35 combustion turbines and other sources of air pollution" without proper preconstruction or operating air permits.
Legal arguments
xAI's defense arguments rejected by judge
In its defense, xAI argued that the turbines are mobile and thus exempt from permitting requirements. The company also contended that the plaintiffs lack standing to sue.
However, Judge Debra M. Brown rejected these arguments in her ruling.
She said, "Because the plaintiffs have statutory standing under the Clean Air Act...the combustion turbines are not 'mobile sources' under Mississippi's [State Implementation Plan]...the plaintiffs' claims will proceed."
Response
NAACP hails court's decision
Abre' Connor, the NAACP's director of environmental and climate justice, hailed the court's decision as "another important victory in our effort to hold xAI accountable."
She stressed that "the courts have repeatedly rejected attempts by xAI and the DOJ to dismiss the NAACP's Clean Air Act case," reaffirming their right to seek justice for communities affected by pollution.
Public sentiment
Backlash against data centers
The NAACP lawsuit comes amid growing public sentiment against data centers.
New York recently imposed a moratorium on new data centers, with other state and local governments considering similar measures.
The backlash has also prompted tech giants Amazon and Microsoft to promise an end to the use of NDAs in their dealings with government agencies.