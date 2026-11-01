xAI must face lawsuit over data center pollution, judge rules

In its defense, xAI argued that the turbines are mobile and thus exempt from permitting requirements. The company also contended that the plaintiffs lack standing to sue.

However, Judge Debra M. Brown rejected these arguments in her ruling.

She said, "Because the plaintiffs have statutory standing under the Clean Air Act...the combustion turbines are not 'mobile sources' under Mississippi's [State Implementation Plan]...the plaintiffs' claims will proceed."