xAI's request to block ban on AI undressing apps denied
What's the story
A US District Judge has denied tech company xAI's request to block a Minnesota law banning apps that allow users to "nudify" images. The ruling by Judge Donovan Frank was based on both timing of xAI's lawsuit and merits of the law itself. He noted that xAI filed its request for a temporary restraining order on July 29, nearly three months after the law was signed and just three days before it was due to take effect on August 1.
Delay implications
'Harm is not immediate'
Judge Frank emphasized that the delay in filing the lawsuit and motion indicated that any harm was not immediate.
He said, "Such a delay in bringing the action and the motion suggests that harm is not immediate."
This reasoning was key to his decision to allow Minnesota's law banning "nudify" apps to take effect despite xAI's legal challenge.
Legal challenge
xAI claims nudify app ban is 'overinclusive'
xAI's lawsuit against the ban isn't over yet, it only means that the law can now be enforced while the case continues.
In its defense, xAI has claimed that this ban, the first of its kind in the US, is "overinclusive" and that there are "far less restrictive alternatives that function to achieve the same ends."
Misuse incident
Grok chatbot was used to generate nudified images
Earlier this year, users of Elon Musk's social media platform X (both X and xAI are now part of SpaceX) misused xAI's Grok chatbot to flood the platform with non-consensual sexualized images.
This led to investigations and bans.
The incident highlights the potential for misuse of technology like Grok, further complicating the legal landscape surrounding such apps.